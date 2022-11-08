Analyzing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85% Two Harbors Investment 162.60% 17.42% 2.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ladder Capital and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Ladder Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.82 $56.52 million $0.88 12.27 Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 7.45 $187.23 million $2.40 6.08

Two Harbors Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ladder Capital. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Ladder Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

