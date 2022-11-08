Antofagasta (ANFGF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,275 ($14.68).

10/20/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,020 ($11.74) to GBX 1,050 ($12.09).

10/20/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 1,050 ($12.09).

10/18/2022 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($14.51) to GBX 1,210 ($13.93).

10/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,240 ($14.28) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05).

10/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from GBX 1,250 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24).

10/6/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($12.20) price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.60 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67).

ANFGF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. Antofagasta plc has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

