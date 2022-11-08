Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.18. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.