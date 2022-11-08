Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $43.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $6,509,235 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

