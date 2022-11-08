API3 (API3) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.17 Million

API3 (API3) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $114.62 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00009376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00588549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.33 or 0.30656578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

