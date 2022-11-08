Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. 87,674,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,545,375. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

