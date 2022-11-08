Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 100,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,644. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

