Apriem Advisors Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.70. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,235. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

