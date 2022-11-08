Apriem Advisors Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

