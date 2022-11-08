Apriem Advisors Has $8.61 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,820,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,044,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $78.42.
