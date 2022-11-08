Apriem Advisors Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

