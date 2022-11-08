Apriem Advisors Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of F traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 526,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,617,984. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.