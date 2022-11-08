Apriem Advisors Sells 150 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 157.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $275.95. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,287. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.75.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

