Apriem Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.74. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

