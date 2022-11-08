Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Down 0.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86. 34,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 123,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APVO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

