Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.96. 658,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

