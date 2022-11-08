Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 28th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AMBP opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,576,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

