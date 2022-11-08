Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Desjardins

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ARNGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 383,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.23.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.