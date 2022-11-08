Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 million. On average, analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARDS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.96% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

