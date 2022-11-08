Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

