Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Arista Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.53.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,404. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,061 shares of company stock valued at $11,397,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

