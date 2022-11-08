Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Arista Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.53.
Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE ANET traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,404. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,061 shares of company stock valued at $11,397,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.