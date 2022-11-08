Ark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00020512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004658 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,370,674 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

