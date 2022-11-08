Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 158.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.