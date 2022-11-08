ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. ARMOR has a market cap of $475,328.35 and approximately $22,137.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

