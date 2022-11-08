Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 575,715 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,917,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 284,464 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

