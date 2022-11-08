Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. Arteris has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 78.89% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.99. 32,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,041. The company has a market cap of $163.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $145,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $227,579 in the last ninety days. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

