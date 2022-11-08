Arweave 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110.58 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.59 or 0.00063832 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $387.18 million and $110.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00562095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00223202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a decentralized storage network that seeks to offer a platform for the indefinite storage of data. Describing itself as “a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets,” the network primarily hosts “the permaweb” — a permanent, decentralized web with a number of community-driven applications and platforms.The Arweave network uses a native cryptocurrency, AR, to pay “miners” to indefinitely store the network's information.The project was first announced as Archain in August 2017, later rebranding to Arweave in February 2018 and officially launching in June 2018.The core technology that powers the Arweave is the blockweave. Just as a blockchain is a linked collection of blocks containing transactions, a blockweave — specifically designed for the Arweave protocol — is a set of blocks that contain data, linking to multiple previous blocks from the network. This data structure allows the network to an enforce that miners provide a ‘Proof of Access’ (PoA) to old data in order to add new blocks.Unlike in a traditional blockchain, where miners are forced to expend electricity in order to earn tokens, in the Arweave network miners are also encouraged to replicate valuable data (the information stored in the network) in order to gain tokens. This mechanism offsets the value that is normally wasted in blockchain networks, with useful, energy efficient storage of data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

