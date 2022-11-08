Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.08

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 13426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Asana by 580.0% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 53.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

