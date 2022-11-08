Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $159.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

