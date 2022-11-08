Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

