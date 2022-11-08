ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASM International from €414.00 ($414.00) to €369.00 ($369.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($400.00) to €370.00 ($370.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($325.00) to €300.00 ($300.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($340.00) to €320.00 ($320.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

ASM International stock opened at $233.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.99. ASM International has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

