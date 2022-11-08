Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Michael de Picciotto Buys 95,743 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 95,743 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £123,508.47 ($142,208.95).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

LON:AML opened at GBX 143.45 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85.66 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,744.50 ($20.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 440.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($4.95) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.07) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading

