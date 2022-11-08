AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

AZN opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AstraZeneca

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($120.90) to £130 ($149.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

