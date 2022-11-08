Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.33 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

ASUR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.84. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 853,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Asure Software by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

