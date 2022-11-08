Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Down 4.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11. Approximately 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining

About Atalaya Mining

In other Atalaya Mining news, Director Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$146,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,582.58.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

