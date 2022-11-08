Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Down 4.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11. Approximately 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 37.09%.
Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
