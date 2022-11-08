Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 154,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,305. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 232,280 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
