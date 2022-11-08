ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ATI by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ATI by 2,264.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NYSE ATI opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.30 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

