Atomic Wallet Coin Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00578737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.05 or 0.30076308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.