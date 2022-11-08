Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,299 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,328,000 after buying an additional 274,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,221. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.