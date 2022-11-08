Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $14.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.00. 191,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $277.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

