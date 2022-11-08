Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 9.3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.52. 138,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,027,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

