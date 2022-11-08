Auto Trader Group (ATDRY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS: ATDRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 498 ($5.73) to GBX 418 ($4.81).

10/18/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 596 ($6.86) to GBX 528 ($6.08).

9/14/2022 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 463,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,782. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Auto Trader Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

