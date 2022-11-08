AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,505.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,248.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,157.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.