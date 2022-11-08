Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Avalara Price Performance

NYSE AVLR opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

