Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 204,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,577,971. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $241.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,890,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,890,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $24,667,117. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

