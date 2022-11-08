Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,847. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

