Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 198 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,017. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

