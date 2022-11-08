Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 22,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

