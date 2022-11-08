Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 6,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,137. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

