Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 528 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

DIS traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.10. 207,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

